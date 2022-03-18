King, NCOPT To Meet Amid Global Oil Price Concerns – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Transport Minister Stephenson King has invited the National Council on Public Transport (NCOPT) to discuss ‘the consequences of potential global increases in oil prices’ on the economy and the transport sector.

According to a release from King’s Ministry, the first meeting will involve the executive of the NCOPT and the second, the organisation’s general council.

The release said both meetings would occur in the ‘coming week.’

“The Department of Infrastructure, Ports, and Transport understands the immense economic setbacks experienced by the public transportation sector over the past two years as a result of the COVID-19 virus and associated protocols,” it stated.

As a result, the release said the department would work to arrive at solutions to the mutual benefit of minibus operators and the public through consultation.

Minibus drivers have welcomed Minister King’s invitation to talk about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and global oil prices.

International experts have predicted continuing volatility in the market over the ongoing conflict sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

But even before the Russia-Ukraine crisis, the NCOPT had complained that the COVID-19 pandemic had drastically reduced bus operators’ income, causing them to struggle to pay their debts.

The Council asserted it was unfair that amid rising prices everywhere, that minibus operators had not had a fare increase in some ten years.

