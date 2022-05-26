King: Impending Bus Fare Increase Moderate, Deserved – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Transport Minister Stephenson King has described an impending bus fare increase as moderate while indicating that minibus operators deserve the hike, which the government expects to announce on July 1.

A 2013 bus fare review recommended the increases, and the National Council on Public Transportation (NCOPT) agreed to its implementation.

“We just cannot wait for the 2022 report,” NCOPT President Godfrey Ferdinand told St Lucia Times recently after a meeting with Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre and Transport Minister King to discuss the fare hike.

Ferdinand disclosed that fare increases would be twenty-five cents, fifty cents, and one dollar depending on the route.

“I consider it to be moderate not as severe as many may think,” Transport Minister Stephenson King told reporters this week.

The former Prime Minister noted that bus operators had not received a fare hike before 2013.

“You are speaking about 13 years more or less since the last review and so I think it is deserving and I think the general public will understand,” King stated.

The Minister disclosed that there were ‘intense’ discussions with the bus operators regarding the way forward, given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war on the public transport sector, the government, and everyone else.

According to King, the discussions focused on providing relief to the bus sector while considering the situation facing commuters.

“We are looking at the introduction of a new fare increase by July 1 once all is done in terms of the sanitising of the report of 2013 and presenting it to cabinet for final approval,” the Castries North MP told reporters.

At the same time, he made it clear that the government is very sensitive to the situation of the general public.

“I believe very soon the government will look at the question of a livable wage for workers so as to be able to protect them and ensure they get a good salary,” King expressed.

