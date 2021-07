Independent candidate Stephenson King is looking forward to a ‘blue wave’ as the incumbent parliamentary representative for Castries North seeks another term in the wake of leaving the United Workers Party.

The new United Workers Party candidate in Castries North is ready to work. That’s according to Jeanine Giraudy-McIntyre who says, “I look forward to all the good work that I’ll be able to do in Castries North once we win, once we cinch this. There