King Confirms That Bus Fare Hike Will Take Effect As Scheduled – St. Lucia Times News

Transport Minister Stephenson King has given the assurance amid concerns by the National Council on Public Transportation (NCOPT) that a bus fare hike will take effect on July 1.

King spoke to reporters Tuesday on the sidelines of a meeting of parliament.

“We gave them an undertaking for July 1 and certainly we’ll keep that date,” the Castries North MP and former Prime Minister explained.

Earlier this month, NCOPT President Godfrey Ferdinand told St Lucia Times that the organisation was not hearing from the authorities regarding the fare adjustment but hoped they were doing what was necessary to meet the July 1 implementation date.

Ferdinand’s remarks came against the backdrop of the most recent fuel hike.

It saw the cost of gasoline increase from $3.51 to $3.95 a litre or $15.95 to $17.95 a gallon.

On the other hand, diesel rose from $3.65 to $3.95per litre or $16.58 to $17.95 per gallon.

Asserting that bus operators did not anticipate such a price surge, Ferdinand said the NCOPT hoped to have another meeting with the government to determine how to ‘ride the wave’ of fuel hikes.

The Transport Minister was not opposed to continuing engagements, welcoming them as an opportunity to hear from bus operators and explain the challenges the authorities face.

“It is what the country can afford, what the country can absorb, what the people can absorb. We have to have a conscience in what we are doing,” King told reporters.

Headline photo: Stephenson King file image

