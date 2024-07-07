King Concerned Over Road Deterioration After Utility Digs

Infrastructure Minister Stephenson King has noted the deterioration of rehabilitated roads after utility digs and the need to address the problem.

“You normally have the Department of Infrastructure going out and rehabilitating roads. What happens soon after rehabilitation, our friendly utilities would come and dig up the road,” the Senior Minister told reporters.

According to King, soon afterward, the road begins to deteriorate.

He noted that the Department of Infrastructure was in the process of rehabilitating Chaussee Road in Castries.

“But before we do that, if the only way we can have our water lines is to place them beneath the road, then we must change the lines,” King stated.

“So in the City what we are doing is to put in new water lines to ensure that when we construct the road, that there is no interference maybe for another ten, fifteen years which is the lifespan of those roads being constructed,” the Minister stated.

Regarding Saint Lucia’s recent brush with Hurricane Beryl, the Minister said the island suffered no significant infrastructure damage.

King said much of the response was clearing roads of fallen trees, unblocking culverts, and drains, and dealing with ‘minor incidents’ including clearing waterways.

“Generally, we seemed to have survived quite nicely and I do hope that Mother Nature spares us in the months ahead as we continue to endure the Hurricane Season,” the Castries North MP stated.