King: Bus Fare Increase Seems Inevitable – St. Lucia Times News

Transport Minister Stephenson King, ahead of a meeting Tuesday with the general council of the National Council on Public Transportation (NCOPT) , has told reporters that a fare hike appears inevitable.

“It seems that on the horizon it is inevitable, that there will be an increase,” the former Prime Minister stated.

But regarding the margin of increase, King explained that he could not determine that currently.

King disclosed that the last meeting with the NCOPT examined several options, including a fare hike or a two-year suspension of the measure with a guaranteed government subvention during the period and other concessions.

“Since then the general council I believe has met and took a decision at this stage all they are interested in is an increase. So for the meeting this week the only item on the table is really considering an increase in bus fares,” the Minister told reporters.

According to King, Cabinet has since reviewed the previous proposal, including everything discussed at the last meeting and the bus fare hike request.

As a result, he said the cabinet asked that a committee be set up to look at the last recommendation made for a review of bus fares, coming from a 2015 committee.

“Basically, we are looking during our meeting this week at the establishment of the committee, probably the same structure in terms of various agencies to be represented, and to review what was proposed in 2015 and possibly to implement it,” he stated.

Headline photo: Stephenson King stock image (February 21, 2020)

