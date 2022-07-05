King Believes Saint Lucians ‘Psychologically’ Prepared For Bus Fare Increase – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Transport Minister and former Prime Minister Stephenson King believes Saint Lucians were psychologically prepared for a bus fare increase that went into effect on Monday.

“I think psychologically Saint Lucians are prepared. In fact we have been speaking about this for a long time. In the first instance the rates that are being applied now which have been approved by Cabinet were rates agreed for 2013. Since then it has never been implemented,” King told reporters on Monday on the sidelines of a meeting of the Cabinet.

And the Castries North MP indicated that by modifying their behavior, commuters could cope with the new fares, which amount to increases of 25 cents or one dollar depending on the route.

“Saint Lucians have to take responsibility and probably moderate their behavior in some instances. You cannot go to every show, you cannot go to every event, you cannot go every day into town. But you can make some adjustments where possible to allow you to operate within the new framework

which calls for an extra 25 cents an extra dollar here or there,” the former Finance Minister stated.

“We have been speaking about a bus fare increase for probably a year now and I believe Saint Lucians have been adequately prepared,” King asserted.

The new bus fares should have been effective on July 1, but ‘teething problems’ caused a July 4 implementation.

King told reporters that the new fares, although not at the level that bus operators might want, would nevertheless bring them some relief.

“We have demonstrated goodwill. We have said ‘Listen, you have been going through this thing for the last how many 11 or so years. We believe that by giving you the increase which was approved of in 2013 and allowing some breathing space to give consideration to any future requests’ , I believe that can certainly help them,” the Minister stated.

In addition, King explained that in addition to the bus fare increase, the government had suspended the $700 annual fee for the route permit for another year.

He said the bus sector also benefits from 100 percent duty-free concessions on new vehicle imports, plus some 60 percent waiver of duties on used vehicles up to seven years old.

Headline photo: Stock image

