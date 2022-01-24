Kindergarten Registration For The 2022-2023 Academic Year Extended – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Press Release:- The Ministry of Education Sustainable Development, Innovation, Science, Technology and Vocational Training wishes to inform parents and guardians who have not yet registered their child/ward for kindergarten that late registration for the Academic Year 2022/2023, for schools in the Castries Basin, is ongoing and will run until February 25th 2022.

Registration is being conducted online at https://kregistration.education.gov.lc/. This website can be easily accessed via a mobile phone, computer or tablet.

The schools included in this Kindergarten Registration exercise are Castries Anglican Infant, Vide Bouteille Primary, St. Aloysius RC. Boys’ Infant, Ave Maria Girls’ Infant, Camille Henry Memorial, Carmen Rene Memorial, Gordon & Walcott Memorial Methodist, Morne-Du-Don Primary and the Bishop Charles Gachet RC Primary School.

Applicants will be required to select a first, second and third option in the event their school of choice isoversubscribed. The following documents are required to facilitate registration:

• The child’s Birth Certificate;

• Immunization Certificate or Health Card with completed 3 1/2 or 5-year developmental assessment as

applicable;

• Passport size photo;

• Job letter (if applying based on workplace, salary details are not needed);

• Parent’s utility bill for proof of residence (if applying based on residence).

Applicants registering online should scan/snap photo and upload the documents as instructed on the website. A valid email address is required for login, confirmation of registration, and future communication on the process.

In keeping with the COVID-19 protocols, parents/guardians are strongly encouraged to use the online platform. However, for households without digital access, alternative provisions will be made to assist you.

Kindly refrain from coming to the Ministry in person concerning kindergarten registration. Instead, please call 468-3221/ 4685259 or WhatsApp 720-3252 for further information or assistance.

The Ministry of Education Sustainable Development, Innovation, Science, Technology and Vocational Training thanks you for kind cooperation and encourages you to continue observing all COVID-19 protocols.

