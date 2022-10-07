Kindergarten Registration 2023-2024 Available Online – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Department of Education, Innovation and Vocational Training wishes to inform parents and guardians that Kindergarten Registration for the Academic Year 2023/2024 for schools in the Castries Basin will be available online at kregistration.education.gov.lc.

This website can be easily accessed via a mobile phone, computer or tablet.

Registration is currently open and will run until November 30th, 2022 for all schools in the Castries basin including Anglican Infant, Vide Bouteille Primary, St. Aloysius RC. Boys’

Infant, Ave Maria Girls’ Infant, Camille Henry Memorial, Carmen Rene Memorial, Gordon & Walcott Memorial Methodist, Morne-Du-Don Primary, Bishop Charles Gachet RC Primary.

Applicants will be required to select a first, second and third option in the event their school of choice is oversubscribed. The following documents are required for registration:

The child’s Birth Certificate;

Immunization Certificate or Health Card with completed 3 1/2 or 5-year developmental assessment as applicable;

Passport size photo;

Job letter (if applying based on workplace, salary details are not needed);

Parent’s utility bill for proof of residence (if applying based on residence)

Applicants registering online should scan and upload the documents as instructed on the website. A valid email address is required for login, confirmation of registration, and future communication on the process.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to use the online platform; however, for households without digital access, provisions will be made to assist you by making an appointment at telephone number 720-3252 during the period November 07th to 18th 2022. All applicants will be granted equal opportunity regardless of the registration method used.

For further information/clarification, please call 468-3221/468-5259 or WhatsApp 7203252 for further information or assistance.

The Department of Education, Innovation and Vocational Training thanks you for your kind cooperation.

SOURCE: Department of Education, Innovation and Vocational Training

