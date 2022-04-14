Kim Kardashian Threatens To Burn Wack 100 If Tapes Leaked, Wack Respond

Kim Kardashian has addressed the claim that there are new sex tapes that some folks might have in their possession.

After previously denying that there is any other tape in circulation, Kim Kardashian, on the first episode of her family’s Hulu show, seemingly admits that there is more x-rated content of her that is not in her possession.

On the show, Kardashian is seen on the phone in full emotional breakdown mode after seeing claims by her ex-boyfriend Ray J’s former manager Wack 100 claiming that there is another sex tape made in Santa Barbara.

Kim Kardashian became widely popular after a sex tape with Ray J was released on the internet. Many believe her social influence and fame came from the sex tape. However, it’s been years since that incident, and Kardashian is now a mother of four, a respected businesswoman, and the wife of rapper Kanye West.

During the premiere episode of their new show, “The Kardashians,” Kardashian claims that her son Saint saw an ad on his Roblox game about another sex tape.

“Over my dead body is this happening again. I know the right attorneys this time and I’m not going to let this happen to me again,” Kim says to Singer on the phone via Page Six.

“I have all the time, all the money and all of the resources to burn them all the f–king ground,” she says as she notes that she can now afford the resources and money and good lawyers to fight Wack 100 and ray J and “not over my dead body is this happening again”.

Kardashian said she was willing to fight “[for] myself for my reputation and my children’s sake.” She is then seen calling her estranged husband Kanye West and cries about the whole thing.

Wack 100

Last September, amid the divorce between Kardashian and West, Wack 100 claimed that he had “more graphic” footage of Kim and Ray J.

Ray J had denied that there is more footage. “The claim that there is an unreleased sex tape is unequivocally false,” he was quoted by Page Six as saying.

“It is unfortunate that people make these statements to try and get their 15 minutes of fame.”

Wack 100 had hit back with a direct message of his own directed to Kardashian. He insisted that he has the tapes in his poseession and a signed contract to back up his claims.

In December, Kanye West also spoke about the tape, saying that on the night that Kardashian guest hot on SNL, he had gone to collect the tape himself.

“I went and got the laptop from Ray J myself that night. I met this man at the airport, then got on a red-eye, came back [and] delivered it to her at 8 a.m. in the morning,” he said to Jason Lee’s Hollywood Unlocked.

Meanwhile, there are reports that the computer that Kanye retrieved did not contain any damaging footage.

“The computer and hard drive collected were supposed to contain the original video and any unseen footage. After review, there was nothing sexual unseen, only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip,” a statement from a spokesperson had said.