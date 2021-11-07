Kim Kardashian Frustrated By Kanye West Still Calling Her His Wife

While everyone has been reacting to Ye—the artist formerly known as Kanye West’s recent comments on Drink Champs</em>, Kim Kardashian doesn’t seem to be happy about the rapper’s comments about her as still being his wife.

Kardashian appears to be adjusting to her divorce from Ye as she has been spotted several times with comedian Pete Davidson spurring speculations that the two are dating.

It seems, however, that Ye isn’t ready to cut the ties to Kim Kardashian and has been referring to her as his wife even though the pair has divorced and split up their assets. They were also separated months before their divorce, with Kardashian reportedly living separately with their four children in California while Ye lived on a ranch in Wyoming.

Earlier this year, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from the rapper after just seven years of marriage. The two sparked rumors of a possible reconciliation with her appearing as his bride in his Chicago DONDA listening party back in July, but with the divorce arrangements finalized, it seems everyone is on the same page except Kanye.

While on Drink Champs on Friday night, the rapper referred to Kardashian as his “wife” and said he still wants them “to be together” and that Kim is still his wife because he hasn’t seen the divorce papers.

Kanye West & Kim Kardashian

“SNL making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ because they just wanted to get that bar off,” he said on the podcast. “And I ain’t never even seen the papers, we’re not even divorced,” the rapper said.

While Kanye sounds like he’s playing a game of property ownership over Kardashian, E! News has quoted a source that says Ye “is still holding out hope and wishes they could still work it out.”

The source, however, says that Kim Kardashian has moved past that point and that there is “no chance for reconciliation at this point.”

Kim Kardashian, who was allowed by Ye to initiate divorce because Ye didn’t want her to feel bad for divorcing her, was also said to be not surprised at the comments made by Ye.

“She knows he has his feelings and doesn’t hold back on sharing them,” that insider was quoted by E! News. “Kanye has made it very clear he doesn’t want to get divorced and wants her to reconsider.”

The source added that Kim “tried for a long, long time” to make their marriage work but eventually “reached her breaking point.”

The pair has in the past been seen with Kardashian having several public meltdowns in the car with Ye after his public outbursts and insinuations that she cheated or was unfaithful.

While Kardashian has stuck with him in the past through his social media dramatics, the tables have turned with “Kanye still hoping Kim changes her mind but she’s not interested in getting back together.”