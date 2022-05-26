Kim Kardashian Apologizes To Her Family For Kanye West Harsh Treatment Of Them

Kim Kardashian continues to speak about her and Kanye’s relationship as she revealed in the latest Hulu airing of The Kardashians that she apologized to her family members for his behavior during their relationship.

Kanye West‘s Instagram meltdown and drama with Pete Davidson is a drop in the bucket for him in comparison to his urinating on his Grammy award and sharing it on Twitter. The rapper has also in the past accused his wife of cheating with Meek Mill and Drake and even rapped in a song that he cheated on her because of these rumors of her with Drake and Meek Mill.

Additionally, he has also called out her mother, whom he named as among the persons who wanted to lock him away.

No doubt, these things might have affected the family dynamics, and Kim is making amends on behalf of herself and her ex-husband.

A snippet of the show’s latest episode shows Kim Kardashian speaking to her family after discovering that he made a new song. This is presumably after they were separated.

“Kanye’s coming out with a new rap song. … That means he’s talking mad shit about me and probably saying, whatever,” Kim tells the other Kardashians.

Kris Jenner, in particular, notes that the rapper’s actions “hurts all of us” as she referenced “disparaging things” others might say that the children of the family will one day find out.

“I think that I will never stop being me,” Kim says in response. “All I can do is control how I react to something. I can’t control how he treats me or how he’s always treated, you guys.”

In a different interview shot, Kim Kardashian apologizes to the Kar-Jenners sisters.

“I do recognize the impact that my relationship has had on my family, and that I’ve never had the opportunity to just say, ‘I’m sorry guys,’” she says.

Aside from Kanye’s behavior towards Pete, he has never bashed or disrespected his wife contrary since the separation and divorce in any of his music. He has, however, raised concerns about her not being there to personally raise the children as he accused her of using nannies to play the nurturing role of the children.

West had previously accused Kim of keeping him away from the kids and not allowing him to see them.

Just once, Kim Kardashian had commented on Kanye’s post, asking him to stop painting that narrative as she always lets him see his children. Kanye’s statements were made after he said he was not allowed to enter Kim’s Hidden Hills home after he popped up to see his children. Security guards were not allowing him inside the home where he suspected her then-new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, was.

Kanye West divorce attorney leaves case

In the meantime, the divorce proceedings between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian appear to be going on, but no end is in sight as it was reported on Thursday that the rapper’s lawyer Samantha Spector filed to be removed from the case.

According to The Blast, Spector’s motion to be removed outlined the reason as an irreconcilable breakdown in the attorney-client relationship. The publication added that Kanye’s legal matters in the divorce will continue to be handled by another attorney. That attorney is from Pennsylvania and is also not a divorce attorney.

This would make the fourth attorney that Kanye West has changed since Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from the rapper in early 2021.