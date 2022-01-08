KFC Delivery Scooter Collides With Car In Castries – Rider Hospitalised – St. Lucia Times News

·1 min read
Home
Local News
KFC Delivery Scooter Collides With Car In Castries – Rider Hospitalised – St. Lucia Times News
The content originally appeared on: St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

A KFC delivery scooter collided Saturday with a Honda Civic motor car in Castries about 1:20 pm resulting in the hospitalization of the 22-year-old rider.

Emergency personnel from the Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) who responded said the accident occurred at the bottom of Darling Road.

According to reports, the patient sustained lower extremity injuries and abrasions to the head, face, and right elbow.

See also

After treating him, the emergency response crew transported him to the OKEU Hospital.

– Advertisement –