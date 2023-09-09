Key Crime & Violence Interruption Project Component Concludes – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

A key component of the recently launched comprehensive Crime and Violence Interruption Project (CVIP), being overseen by the Ministry of Equity, Social Justice and Empowerment has concluded.

Last week the curtains came down on the first phase of the Basic Life and Employability Skills (BLES) segment.

This aspect of the program sought to equip participants with much needed soft skills in relation to attitudinal adjustments and values needed to find and maintain a job, resume writing, interview and communications skills, setting goals, emotional intelligence, telephone etiquette, customer service and social media branding.

The BLES component was done over a 12-day period in the communities of Gros Islet, Castries, Anse La Raye, and Vieux Fort and provided skills training to 60 participants.

Head of the Community Development Division Kendall Elva says in the coming days all participants will proceed on various internships programs based on their professional and academic interests.

The Ministry of Equity will provide each participant with a small stipend during the internship period.

The CVIP project’s main objective is to reduce violence at the community level by diverting youth from risky behaviors towards opportunities for self-development and growth while building their capacity through training.

This CVIP project will be implemented island-wide with the Basic Life and Employability Skills Training and Job Placement component being phase one.

Phase two is a series of Positive Parenting Workshops due to begin in November 2023 and phase three will see the implementation of a Mentorship Program for At-Risk Youth, scheduled for October, 2023.

SOURCE: Ministry of Equity, Social Justice & Empowerment

