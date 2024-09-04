Kartel Breaks The Internet

Tickets for Vybz Kartel’s first concert in 14 years went on sale online on Saturday.

However, mere hours after going “live,” the online website where fans could purchase tickets crashed due to the overwhelming worldwide response.

St. Lucia Times attempted to visit the site on Saturday but received messages indicating either that the site was experiencing issues or there would be a two-hour wait.

The previous day, promoters of the much-anticipated “Freedom Street” concert scheduled for December 31, 2024, at the National Stadium in Kingston had announced the ticket sales.

In a news release, Downsound Entertainment, the event producers, touted various options to suit every fan’s preference.

The tier one prices announced Friday are: Bleachers – US$125, Grand Stand – US$300, Infield – US$400, Cycle Track – US$10,000, Centre Stage – US$1,500.

“This concert is more than just a performance; it’s a cultural moment,” said Joe Bogdanovich, chief executive officer (CEO) of Downsound Entertainment.

Immediately following the sales announcement, one fan went viral after launching a GoFundMe to raise US$1,500 to purchase a “Freedom Street” ticket.

“Just a long time Gaza Girl trying to get her centre stage ticket for Freedom Street!! Back to life! Fresh from prison.. shh ! Mi waa $1500 by a mawning… iykyk! Alexa, Play Vybz Kartel – Money Me A Look! OH ! I’m out!,” she wrote.

When St. Lucia Times finally got through to the website for ticket sales Monday, we discovered all tickets were sold out except the bleachers tickets.

Vybz Kartel was released from prison on July 31.

One week later, the Jamaican dance hall deejay announced that his first concert would be in Jamaica.

He also said concerts would follow in Barbados, Grenada, and Guyana.