Kanye West Under Criminal Investigation By LAPD For Punching Fan: Reports

The Los Angeles Police Department is reportedly investigating a battery report which claims that Kanye West was the aggressor in an incident that occurred on Wednesday night at the Soho Warehouse Club in Downtown Los Angels.

Kanye West part of the incident was videoed and shared online, which shows a verbal disagreement gets heated and turns into a physical altercation. Ye has been named a suspect, the celebrity news site reported, and Ye has been accused of laying hands on the victim by pushing them.

The video, which appears to have been secretly taken sometime between Wednesday night and early Thursday morning hours, shows the rapper angry as he speaks in an aggravated tone to two women.

“Did y’all say that or not? Did y’all say that or not?” “Cuz that’s what happened right fucking now,” he can be heard shouting at the two women.

Kanye West has not been arrested, and his team has not commented on the incident.

Meanwhile, Variety has reported that the LAPD confirmed receiving the report, and Redina Puentes said the incident occurred at about 3 a.m. at South Santa Fe Avenue and Bay Street in downtown Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, its sources say the incident is being investigated as misdemeanor battery, which carries a 6 months sentence if convicted.

It’s not the first time Kanye has been accused of battery. Back in 2014, Kanye West settled a case with an 18-year-old who allegedly hurled racial slurs to Kim Kardashian while at a chiropractor’s office. Kanye punched the male in the face after the slurs. He later settled the case for $250,000 despite the victim demanding $700,000 from the rapper not to push for criminal prosecution.

Videos from Kanye’s night out with his new beau actress Julia Fox show them at the Delilah nightclub in West Hollywood. Fox can be seen kissing Ye and telling him she’s staying a little longer at the club as she runs back into the venue while fans swarm Kanye for autographs which he obliged.