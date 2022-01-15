Kanye West Thank Travis Scott, Kylie For Getting Him Into Daughter’s Party

Kanye West says it was Travis Scott who gave him address to his daughter Chicago’s birthday party and Kylie Jenner let him into venue after being blocked by security.

Hours after he had a meltdown on social media that he was not allowed to attend his daughter Chicago’s birthday party, Kanye West thanked fans for their support, including his friend fellow rapper Travis Scott and Kim Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner whom he said let him into the event.

Earlier, Kanye said he was not told about his daughter Chicago’s 4th birthday party and that his ex-wife and mother of his four children, Kim Kardashian, and the nannies were not responsive.

Kanye West, in a new video, shared that he was able to attend the party thanks to Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, and Kris Jenner.

“Yow I just came from Chi’s party and I just gotta shout to Travis Scott for sending me the address and the time and making sure that I was able to and spend that birthday memory with my daughter to be there with the rest of the family and I just saw everybody it was Kris, Kory, and Kylie,” the rapper said while smiling.

He added that he was still stopped by security from entering the event.

“Kylie let me in right when I got to the spot because the security stopped me once again when I got there.”

It seems that the earlier posts by Kanye were a misunderstanding as the rapper claimed that Kim and her mother Kris Jenner had excluded him from the birthday plans.

Photos from the birthday party showed Kanye holding his daughter while she whacked her pink piñata.

He was also seen enjoying an ice-cream cone while talking to Kris Jenner, whom he had earlier chewed out, claiming that she was part of a grand scheme to cut him out of the birthday party.

“It’s just a matter [of] just having a conversation, open dialogue, and just everyone had a great time and I’m just happy that I could be there for my children. I just want to thank everyone for their support in this situation you know,” h said.

The rapper added that he remains committed to his children.

“Let me just calmly and legally take control of my narrative. Oh I know that we disagree people have a difference of opinions on a lot of different things that I do but with this one, this is my main focus, my life centers around my children and I just had a great time today,” he said.

The Kardashians have not publicly reacted to Kanye’s latest rant.