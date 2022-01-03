Kanye West Pops Up With 2 Mystery Women At Miami Hotel After Julia Fox Date

Kanye West pops up at a Miami hotel with two mystery women even after going on a romantic date with actress Julia Fox.

Kanye West has been very busy with a full roster of women occupying his time in the last few days. The rapper was seen in Houston days before with influencers from Los Angeles and then in Belize chilling with his bros Shyne and J Prince. Then he was seen in Miami on a date with actress Julia Fox.

Hours later, on Sunday morning, Ye was spotted hanging out with two young women on his Miami hotel balcony. Paparazzi photos spotted Ye casually on the phone while the women appeared to take in the fresh air on the balcony.

Kanye was in Miami on Dec 31 to ring in the new year at Game Changers with Future, Quavo, and French Montana.

Ye is probably the most eligible bachelor as of right as his wife doesn’t want him, but the line to occupy his heart is long, and all he has to do is pick or choose it appears.

It’s unclear if his date with Julia Fox at Carbone restaurant on New Year’s Day was business or pleasure. However, social media detectives are definitely on the case looking for the identity of the two women Kanye West was spotted with in Miami.

Julia Fox

The hip hop mogul was seen standing on the balcony while a woman in a mini crop top was seen leaning on the balcony rail.

In other photos, another woman with a shirt that bares her chest can be seen walking out of Ye’s room as he fixes her hair, her breasts slightly showing.

Kanye West was seen wearing a black Balenciaga T-shirt and jeans as he got on the phone.

While there is much speculation about the rapper’s time with the women, his estranged wife Kim Kardashian has insisted on going forward with their divorce and last month filed to be declared legally single. She has been dating comedian Pete Davidson, and they have been spotted on various dates.

Kanye was recently rumored to be dating model Vinetria, with whom he appeared to have ended things with after his wife called him out for publicly asking for her to come back to him while he was living with the model in his Malibu home.

In other news, one of the two influencers the G.O.O.D. Music rapper was seen with last week has claimed that the other allegedly slept with Kanye West, who did not pay her any mind after the affair.

Kanye has not denied or confirmed the rumors.

See the photos of Kanye West and the two mystery women below.