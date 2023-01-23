Kanye West & Daughter North Had Dinner With Wife Bianca Censori

Kanye West has introduced his oldest child, North West, to her new stepmother and rumored wife of West.

The Yeezy founder and North West was spotted by paparazzi along with Kanye West’s reported new wife, Bianca Censori, out at dinner on Sunday. According to the Daily Mail, Censori, 27, and Kanye, 45, had dinner at the upscale restaurant Nobu in Malibu on Sunday afternoon with his nine-year-old daughter. North was accompanied by one of her friends at the popular Japanese restaurant graced by many celebrities.

Kanye was spotted wearing an olive-colored hooded sweatshirt along with black jeans and had his face covered by a black bandana, while North also wore a long-sleeve hoodie with graphics on the front and back paired with a ripped black jeans along with a hoodie over her shirt.

Censori was seen wearing black tights and a top, along with an oversized puffer jacket and matching knee boots, and a black purse. The Australian beauty also seemed to have her face covered in a yellow covering, and she waved as they walked into the restaurant.

The dinner meet-up comes following reports that Kanye West and Censori got married in a “non-binding” ceremony. The marriage doesn’t appear to be a legal union, but Kanye has been spotted wearing a gold band on his finger.

Speaking of family meet-ups, Kanye West is receiving pushback from Australian civil society groups after reports surfaced that he would be visiting the country to meet his new wife’s family.

The backlash reportedly stems from his past antisemitic comments regarding the Jewish community. The rapper’s comments resulted in major fallout with his business relationships, including his deals with Adidas and Balenciaga which resulted in Kanye losing his billionaire status.

It’s unclear if the rapper is still planning to visit the country.

Kanye West recently became single after his divorce was finalized late last year. The divorce was amicable, with Kanye and Kim walking away with joint custody of their children North, 9, Saint 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 3, and the rapper set to pay $200,000 a month in child support.