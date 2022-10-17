Kanye West Buys Conservative Social Media Platform Parler For Undisclosed Sum

Kanye West has found a way to make sure that he will be heard even if the popular social media platforms are scaling him back.

According to reports, it looks like he is set to buy the conservative social media platform Parler. The company released an official announcement about the purchase earlier today, October 17. Ye issued a statement on the deal and explained that he decided to purchase because we live in a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial. It’s because of that that the Chicago native thinks that he has to make sure conservatives have the right to express themselves freely.

It’s not a far stretch that he would go into such a deal as, besides the fact that he aligns himself with conservative thinking, the company’s CEO George Farmer is the husband of his rightwing pal, Candace Owens.

As with many of the deals that eccentric rapper makes, he said that he expects this deal will change the world and the way the world thinks about free speech. The “Runaway” rapper described the deal as a groundbreaking move into the free speech media space and that those who think like him will never have to fear being removed from social media again.

The actual money matters in the deal haven’t been disclosed, but Parler has already raised $56 million in funding from outside investors. The site is well-known for being preferred by conservatives, including former president Donald Trump.

Trump, like Ye, has said that social media platforms are trying to muzzle free speech. The former President began actively looking for a new social media platform after Twitter kicked him off the app.

In Kanye’s case, he is seeking somewhere to spout his theories after his Twitter and Instagram accounts were restricted due to a series of posts that were deemed anti-Semitic.

Parler is about five years old and was flagged by some major tech companies, including Google and Amazon. The accusation is that the platform was used to help those who stormed the Capitol building last year on January 6.

Following that, Apple and Google removed the app from their app stores because they said it had not sufficiently policed its users’ posts, allowing too many that encouraged violence and crime.

Ye has been on a mission to raise eyebrows lately, and this is just the latest decision he’s made since he accused Diddy of being controlled by Jewish people. That was prompted by his choice to wear a “White Lives Matter” shirt at his Yeezy Season 9 show in Paris which Diddy criticized.

He has since doubled down on his seemingly Anti-Jewish rants. His interview with LeBron James’s YouTube talk show, Uninterrupted The Shop, was canceled after they said that he used “more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes.”

In the most recent incident, in what many fans consider a downward spiral, he again caused an uproar by saying that George Floyd died of a drug overdose and not because of Derek Chauvin kneeling on his neck.

“I watched the George Floyd documentary that Candace Owens put up. One of the things that his two roommates said was, ‘They want a tall guy like me.’ And the day when he died, he said a prayer for eight minutes… They hit him with the fentanyl,” he is quoted as saying on N.O.R.E’s Drink Champs podcast.