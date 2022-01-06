Kanye West, Billie Eilish Taps To Headline Coachella 2022: Report

Kanye West and pop star Billie Eilish are reportedly this year’s headliners at Coachella.

The annual mega festival has added new headliners following its recent decision to drop Travis Scott from the festival. On Thursday, Variety reported that Billie Eilish and Kanye West will headline the 2022 Coachella festival on both nights.

Swedish House Mafia has also been named as a possible performer for the festival. Kanye’s return to the stage would mark almost 10 years since he last graced the festival in 2011, while Billie Eilish performed in 2019 when she was just breaking out as an artist while Swedish House Mafia last performed in 2012.

According to Variety, the festival, which takes place April 15-17 and April 22-24, 20-22, is already sold out, with almost 125,000 tickets sold per day, making the event the largest festival in the U.S. The venue of the event will be the Empire Polo Ground in Indio, California.

There have been concerns that the festival dates might be changed, but due to the unpredictable Omicron variant that is responsible for increased rates of infections across the U.S., the concerns are raised due to the large crowds Coachella normally attracts over the weekends is held.

Meanwhile, the original headliners for the festival were previously Travis Scott, Frank Ocean, and Rage Against the Machine. Scott was later dropped due to the ongoing legal issues arising from the Astroworld Festival disaster in November last year, leaving almost a dozen people dead and hundreds injured.

Scott was dropped, and the festival even refused his offer to perform for free. In the meantime, Frank Ocean has moved his appearance to 2023, and Rage is not on the current line-up, according to TMZ.

Coachella has previously been canceled four times due to the pandemic. The festival was moved from April to October 2020, then to April 2021, and then again to October 2021.

The organizer has not said anything yet about a possible postponement again.