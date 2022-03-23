Justin Bieber Dismissed Defamation Lawsuit Involving Sexual Assault Accuser

Justin Bieber is dropping a lawsuit against two women he sued in 2020 for defamation after they claimed that he sexually assaulted them.

On Friday, Justin Bieber‘s attorneys filed for the lawsuit to be voluntarily dismissed. He had previously filed the defamation suit in a Los Angeles court in 2020, calling the women’s allegations “malicious lies” as he debunked their claim by providing public alibis for the incidents.

The women are Khadidja Djibrine and an unidentified woman called “Jane Doe,” who is only identified with the name Danielle.

There has been no explanation as to why he’s dropping the lawsuit or if there has been a settlement with the women. According to Billboard, attorneys for both parties declined to comment.

Bieber’s initial lawsuit stemmed from tweets made in 2020 by the women who claimed that he had assaulted them on separate occasions in 2014 and 2015.

Justin Bieber’s attorneys Marty Singer and Evan Spiegel of the law firm Lavely & Singer referred to the egregious claims as “malicious lies” and even offered that the singer had public alibis for the times referenced by the tweets.

“It is abundantly clear that these two individuals are trying to capitalize on the climate of fear permeating the entertainment industry, Hollywood and corporate America, whereby it is open season for anyone to make any claim (no matter how vile, unsupported, and provably false) about anyone without consequence,” the attorneys wrote.

Since the initial lawsuit, only one party has been identified and located- Djbrine, who was in mediation with the singer. A trial was set for May while the other party was not identified or found.

The woman Danielle had claimed the singer assaulted her in an Austin hotel room after his well-received performance at South By Southwest in March 2014.

Justin Bieber attorneys say he was not at the hotel, didn’t have a room, and Bieber had spent the night with his girlfriend at the time Selena Gomez at her rental property at another location in Austin, Texas.

“Bieber and Gomez were together, the entire night, at the Rental Property private residence, along with several of their friends,” the filing said. “The detailed narrative and defamatory lies by Danielle are factually impossible and provably false.”

On the same day, Djibrine also accused Bieber of assaulting her in a New York City hotel room in March 2015. However, his lawyers say the singer has never stayed at that hotel before, and there was photo evidence that he was present at a Met Gala after-party at the same time she claimed he raped her.

“Kadi, as an apparent superfan, may have waited outside his hotel at times, and like other fans, may have managed a fan photograph with him, but (if so) that is where any reality of her story ends, and her false, defamatory statements begin,” Bieber’s attorneys wrote.

In the meantime, the singer has since moved on and is happily married to his wife, Hailey Baldwin.