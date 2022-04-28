“Just Tell Me They Killed Her!” – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

A grieving mother’s prayers for justice in her daughter’s July 2015 murder are being answered.

Camilla Auguste said she had been praying that she would get justice in the death of her daughter Yanna Auguste and some closure regarding the tragedy.

Camilla spoke to St Lucia Times Wednesday, as reports surfaced on social media that police had arrested someone in the case.

“I am happy that I will be getting justice even if it took seven years. I am feeling better than before,” Camilla explained.

– Advertisement –

Yanna’s unresponsive body was discovered in Soufriere on July 12, 2015, along with her damaged motorcar.

A post-mortem examination determined that she died as a result of asphyxia.

In a release on Thursday, the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) said since the discovery, investigators have exhausted all avenues to bring closure to the case.

As a result, on Tuesday, April 26, they made an arrest and, the following day formally charged 45-year-old Bexon resident Zaccheus Leon with causing Yanna’s death.

Police escorted Leon to the First District Court for a bail hearing, where he was remanded in custody until Friday, May 27, 2022.

Yanna’s mother disclosed that her deceased daughter would have celebrated her 36th birthday last Saturday.

She told St Lucia Times that Yanna went to work in the morning, telling her they would see each other later.

“After it was about 11 going to twelve and I didn’t see her I was getting worried and when I did call her her phone it went straight to Voice Mail,” Camilla recalled.

“The next day a friend of hers came here to let me know that Yanna was in an accident and I told the person ‘No, Yanna can never be in an accident’ and he said Yanna was in an accident. I said ‘No. Just tell me they killed her because I know my daughter,” Camilla said.

The mother admitted that she got tired of the police constantly indicating that they were investigating the case.

And so, after a while, she said she stopped asking about progress in the matter.

Camilla described Yanna, who worked at Cap Maison Resort as a good daughter.

She said she dreamt of the deceased on Saturday.

“Maybe she was sending me a message that something was going to happen. As if she was telling me ‘Mommy, everything is going to be okay.’”

In its release on Thursday regarding the murder investigation, the RSLPF observed that officers spare no effort in resolving matters despite the time elapsed.

“We remain committed to creating a safer environment for all people in Saint Lucia,” the release stated.

In addition, it called on anyone with information relating to a crime to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 4563754 or the Crime Hotline at 45-CRIME.

Headline photo: Yana Auguste

– Advertisement –