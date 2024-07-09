Julien Alfred’s Pre-Olympic European Tour Off To A Flying Start

by Terry Finisterre

Saint Lucia’s Julien Alfred got her pre-Olympic European tour off to a perfect start on Tuesday, with a 200m victory at the Gyulai István Memorial – Hungarian Athletics Grand Prix. In a star-studded field in Szekesfehervar, Hungary, the 2024 World Indoor Champion equaled her season’s best of 22.16 for the win.

Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson, the second-fastest woman in the world ever over this distance, is also the record holder for this meet. The two-time World Champion had in fact won in Szekesfehervar three times in a row.

Jackson unfortunately pulled up on the home straight after a strong start, but Alfred held her composure to power through the line, ahead of Great Britain’s Daryll Neita in a season-best 22.36, Alfred’s training partner, Lanae-Tava Thomas of Jamaica in 22.54, and a third Jamaican, Natasha Morrison, 22.95.

Alfred is now set to compete in two Wanda Diamond League events, in Monaco and London, before lining up at the Olympics in Paris, France.