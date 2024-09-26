Julien Alfred Stresses Humility, Strong Work Ethic

During Wednesday’s school rally at the La Resource Playing field in Dennery, Olympic gold medallist Julien Alfred stressed the value of humility and a strong work ethic as she shared her aspirations for the “Julien Alfred Foundation.”

The Foundation aims to assist young persons in reaching their goals, fostering future development, and elevating the country’s profile through their achievements.

Alfred stressed the significance of investing in the youth through sports and education, a core principle of the Foundation.

“The Julien Alfred Foundation is solely built on supporting the youth of the country through sports and education. I really wanted to do this because I realised how much we needed to invest in our youth, those who can continue to put our country on the map. Like I said, I wanted to play my part and help get you all to this point.”

She encouraged her audience to prioritise themselves, emphasising that during times of solitude or sacrifice, “it’s just you, and you know what you want for yourself.”

Alfred urged them to respect themselves in all their endeavors and to maintain a strong work ethic.

“Trust God and trust in His plans that He has for your lives and never forget where you came from. Never be boastful. Always be humble and allow your work to speak for itself,” she expressed

Alfred also expressed her pride in representing Saint Lucia on the Olympic stage.

In addition, she conveyed her hope that many of the students would eventually bring pride to Saint Lucia in representing the country.