Julien Alfred Signs Business Deal With Cas En Bas Estate

30 November 2024
Saint Lucian sprint sensation Julien Alfred’s business profile continues to soar, highlighted by her latest collaboration with the Cas en Bas Beach Resort. The resort, a Destination by Hyatt property, is set to officially open in the coming months. This cosmopolitan establishment will offer Alfred and other residents hyper-personalised amenities and dynamic culinary experiences.

According to a statement from Wellington Estates, the resort’s developer, the 23-year-old Ciceron native will serve as a Hotel Ambassador starting in 2026. As part of this partnership, Alfred has also purchased an apartment at the luxury resort.

Cas en Bas Beach Resort will feature 90 contemporary studios, along with one and two-bedroom hotel suites. Each residence is fully furnished, boasting open-concept living spaces, private balconies or garden terraces, kitchenettes, and comprehensive concierge and housekeeping services.

Cas En Bas main entrance
Main Entrance

Reports indicate that part of the rental income generated by Alfred’s unit will go toward her foundation, which assists underprivileged youth who face financial struggles similar to those she overcame.

“I am thrilled to have this exceptional base where I can unwind and spend quality time with friends and family when I come home,” Alfred said in an official statement. “This investment not only supports my future but also allows me to enjoy all that the beautiful island of Saint Lucia has to offer.”

Pool Area

Inspired by the track star’s dedication to youth development in her home country, Edward Wellington, founder of Wellington Estates, has pledged to match Alfred’s contributions to her foundation:

“It is a real honour to welcome Miss Alfred to my resort. She is an inspiration to all and a true testament of how hard work, self-discipline and determination can help reach your goals. I commend Miss Alfred for giving so much back to her home nation and in such a short amount of time, and I am honoured to support her foundation.”

This collaboration marks another milestone in Alfred’s growing profile, following her official appointment as a Saint Lucia Tourism Ambassador earlier this year. Her continued prominence on the global stage not only benefits her personal and professional growth but also contributes to the development of her community and country.

(Story updated)

