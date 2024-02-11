Julien Alfred Inspires In 60M Dash At Millrose Games – St. Lucia Times

Saint Lucia sprint sensation Julien Alfred ran a blistering 60M race at the Millrose Games in New York on Sunday.

Alfred finished the heat in 6.99 seconds, breaking the 7.01 run by Ewa Swoboda in Poland on February 6.

The Saint Lucian athlete’s performance set a meet record at the Millrose Games in her second season as a professional.

Shashalee Forbes of Jamaica was the runner-up in 7.14, Destiny Smith-Barnett of the USA finished third in 7.16, and Briana Williams was fourth in 7.25.

Saint Lucia’s Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre and opposition leader Allen Chastanet hailed Julien Alfred’s performance.

“As we countdown to Independence 45, Julien Alfred continues to inspire us as Saint Lucians. Join me in congratulating Ms. Alfred on her latest win, 6.99 seconds in the 60M at Millrose Games, breaking the record of 7.00 seconds set in 1994,” Pierre wrote on Facebook.

Chastanet also lauded the achievement in a Facebook post.

“Congratulations to @ julien.alfred on her latest win in the 60M at the Millrose Games with a time of 6.99 seconds. The first sub 7 time for the season,” he wrote.