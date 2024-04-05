Julien Alfred Hailed As A Legend, Hopes To Inspire Youth – St. Lucia Times

On Friday, Saint Lucia’s sprint sensation Julien Alfred triumphantly returned home to a grand welcome where she was hailed as a legend.

Alfred’s arrival at the Hewanorra International Airport was her first trip home after winning the world indoor 60-metre championship in Scotland last month.

She stormed to victory in 6.98 seconds.

The 22-year-old hoped winning the Island’s first global medal would inspire the youth.

“I am hoping it can inspire the youth to also continue in the same path, maybe a different path,” Alfred said at an airport welcoming ceremony.

She also hoped her gold medal would encourage everyone to support young people.

“We could have so many Juliens, so many more Daren Sammys and so many more Levern Spencers and I hope this could also encourage the country to just come together and just be one,” the athlete stated.

Amidst the grandeur of the homecoming, Youth Development and Sports Minister Kenson Casimir took a moment to express his deep admiration for Alfred’s unwavering dedication and the pride she brings to Saint Lucia through her athletic prowess.

Casimir hailed her as a legend.

“Let’s support track and field. Let’s support youth development. Let’s support sport and let’s all appreciate the legend that is Julien Alfred,” Casimir urged.

He acknowledged that achieving a global medal required blood, sweat, and tears.

Casimir noted that after 45 years of independence, Saint Lucia had one Julien Alfred.

However, he said finding another did not have to take 45 years if everyone played their part in contributing toward the next athlete, who might be a Julien Alfred.

Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Ernest Hilaire was also among those addressing the ceremony.

He spoke of the ‘tremendous elation’ Saint Lucians felt at Alfred’s successes, which the nation expected.

“The world is yours to conquer,” Hilaire told the young sprint sensation, adding that Saint Lucia was fully behind her.

Alfred, who grew up in poverty and used to run barefoot, returned home on a mission to give back to her country.

As part of her mission, the athlete has outlined her plans to launch the Julien Alfred Foundation on Saturday, a platform that will provide opportunities and support to the youth.