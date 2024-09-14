Julien Alfred Gifted One Million Dollars

The exploits of the nation’s fastest woman, the 2024 100m Olympic champion, and World Indoors 60m champion, have earned her the respect and appreciation of every Saint Lucian. But Julien Alfred has now also received tangible proof of that appreciation, by way of a million-dollar award from the Government of Saint Lucia.

Prime Minister Philip J Pierre made the announcement on Friday night at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, eliciting cheers and applause from the capacity crowd at the free concert in celebration of Julien Alfred Day. This, he said, was but a token of the nation’s esteem.

The Prime Minister further announced that a portion of the Millennium Highway would be renamed Julien Alfred Highway, and that a monument in honour of the sprint queen would be erected on the roundabout along that stretch of road.

Additionally, the island’s first Olympic medallist will be given a parcel of land totalling 10,720 feet, in commemoration of her national record time of 10.72, which won her gold in the 100m at Paris 2024. She will also have a stamp designed in her honour, and a series of exercise books bearing her photo will be released.

Earlier in the day, a national holiday for Alfred, she had been gifted XCD 75,000 by the Saint Lucia Olympic Committee.

During the concert, several corporate sponsors threw their hats in the ring as well, donating to the Diamond League 100m champion, Central American and Caribbean Games gold medallist, and Caribbean Games title holder.

M&C presented $30,000, as did Massy Stores. Unicomer promised $30,000 worth of gym equipment. Chreiki & Sons pledged $50,000. Landings came through with $10,000 per annum. And 758 Adventures awarded $25,000.

Alfred has been universally embraced by the local community in the wake of her victory in Paris. Sponsored internationally by PUMA since turning pro in 2023, she has also been a brand ambassador for 1st National Bank since 2022.

In recent weeks, Alfred has signed on with BodyHoliday, and been named a Tourism Ambassador for Saint Lucia.

Friday’s announcement capped off a week of celebrations that included a six-hour motorcade, two school rallies, a flotilla, a cocktail reception, and the unveiling of a mural at Ciceron RC Primary, Alfred’s alma mater.

(TF)