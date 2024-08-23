Julien Alfred For Netflix Sprint Season 2

Season 2 of the Netflix series Sprint’ will feature Saint Lucia’s 100m Olympic gold medalist and 200m silver medalist Julien Alfred.

According to “Box to Box” productions, following the tremendous success of its inaugural season on Netflix, “Sprint” Season 2 will premiere on November 13, 2024.

It will document the Diamond League meets, national championships, and the Paris Olympics.

A “Sprint” Season 2 preview states that Olympic 100m men’s champion Noah Lyles of the United States will lead a host of Paris 2024 medalists.

They will include Saint Lucia’s Alfred, Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo, and Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson.

Notably missing from the Season 2 line-up is track star Sha’Carri Richardson.

Season 1 of Sprint premiered in July 2024 ahead of the Paris Olympics and followed some of the top sprinters in the world through the 2023 season, culminating at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest.

Julien Alfred was selected for the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, qualified for the final of the 100 meters and finished in fifth place.

She also competed in the 200 meters at the Championships, qualified for the finals and finished fourth.

In 2024, the Saint Lucian sprinter returned to win gold in the women’s 60 meters at the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow with a world-leading time of 6.98 seconds.

It was Saint Lucia’s first-ever World Athletics Indoor Championship medal.

Alfred then won Saint Lucia’s first medal at the Olympic Games, taking gold in the women’s 100m and capturing a silver medal in the women’s 200m.

“The latest edition of the docuseries shows what it takes to dig deep, pull out your personal best on a global stage, and then get back into training to continue dominating on the track,” Netflix said of its “Sprint” Season 2.

