Julien Alfred Delivers Tears Of Joy

Dear Editor:

I write to express heartfelt congratulations to Olympian Julien Alfred on her remarkable

achievements at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, where she magnificently captured the gold medal in the women’s 100 metres and the silver medal in the women’s 200 metres. In accomplishing this feat, Julien has not only brought joy and pride to her native St. Lucia, but has delivered thunderous tears of joy in the hearts of all who inhabit the textured Caribbean archipelago and their kith and kin in the diaspora.

Julien’s performances showcased not only her incredible speed but also her unwavering determination and focus as a champion. Her journey to Olympic success, furthermore, is testament to the hard work and resilience she has demonstrated throughout her athletic career, and she now joins the pantheon of great Caribbean female Olympic legends and champions of the likes of Shelly Ann-Fraser Pryce, Elaine Thompson-Herah, Merlene Ottey, Veronica Campbell-Brown, Sherika Jackson,Shauna Miller-Uiber, Melainie Walker, Deon Hemmings and Grace Jackson, just to name a few.

There is no denying that as a proud representative of St. Lucia on the world stage, Julien has not only brought home medals but has also inspired countless individuals in St. Lucia and around the world. Her achievements, I am pleased to say, remind us all that with dedication and perseverance, greatness is within reach.

Julien deserves all the celebration she is now experiencing, not just for her medals but for the spirit and pride she has instilled in the island-nation of St. Lucia. Congratulations once again to this phenomenal athlete and rising star – the Caribbean and the world eagerly anticipates her future endeavours.

Sincerely,

Everton Pryce

Jamaica