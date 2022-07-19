Julien Alfred: Athletics Association Clears The Air – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The St Lucia Athletics Association wishes to place on record the following re the participation of National athlete Julien Alfred at the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

In the past few days, Julien’s accomplishments have been overshadowed by allegations that the Association failed to supply her with competition apparel and that the President was conspicuously taciturn on the matter.

As it concerns Team St Lucia’s competition uniforms, the St. Lucia Athletics Association has never and will never send any athlete to represent our beautiful island without bearing the colours of our national flag which we cherish so much.

The athlete in question was provided with a competition kit from a local supplier ahead of the Caribbean Games in Guadeloupe two-weeks prior to her competing in the World Championship in Eugene Oregon, which was amended to the comfort of the athlete (Julien).

Following the Caribbean Games, another kit was procured for her, this time for the World Championship. When she was presented with the other kit she intimated that she was not comfortable with it.

To solve this untimely situation, she was taken to a supplier where the St. Lucia Athletics Association was able to procure apparel which she said she was comfortable with.

Moving forward, persons must not jump to hasty conclusions. Firstly, they should find out and clear the facts from the relevant governing body of the sport before posting or presenting news articles.

Source: St Lucia Athletics Association

