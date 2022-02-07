Julia Fox Reacts To Kanye West Breakup Rumors After Deleting Photos From IG

Julia Fox responds to rumors she and Kanye West broke up weeks after they started dating.

The G.O.O.D. Music rapper has been in the headlines a lot lately, both for his budding romance with the Uncut Gems actress and his ongoing co-parenting drama with Kim Kardashian. Last weekend, Kanye West aired out his soon-to-be ex-wife while claiming that she is now alleging that he put a hit out on her. Kim has not responded to the claims, but the rap mogul has since deleted the posts.

Then came breakup rumors after Julia Fox seemingly deleted some photos of Kanye from her IG. She has since addressed the speculations as nothing more than a little social media house cleaning.

“Guys, relax,” Julia said. “I unfollowed the fan accounts because I was tired of seeing myself, OK? Suddenly Instagram was not a fun place anymore. And I took the fu**in’ photos down because I read the comments and everyone was like, ‘Oh my God, you clearly only posted photos where you looked good in.’”

Nevertheless, Julia Fox still has some photos of herself with Kanye West and her friends from her birthday party last week. Ye famously gifted his girlfriend and all her lady friends mini Birkin bags.

Julia Fox feels she has to respond to criticisms online that she is a golddigger as some fans accused her of only dating Kanye West because he is a wealthy and famous rapper.

Fox’s relationship has caused many of Ye’s fans to speculate that it might be all fluff and no substance and just a mere scheme to get back at Kim Kardashian, who seems to be happy since moving on with comedian Pete Davidson.

Julia Fox and Kanye West have been dating for less than a month, and fans are already throwing around their thoughts on the relationship using his song “Gold Digger.”

Julia Fox, however, disregarded comments claiming she was a “Gold Digger” while appearing on her Podcast Forbidden Fruits said she “really couldn’t care” about all the attention given to her.

“People are like ‘Oh, you’re only in it for the fame, you’re in it for the clout, you’re in it for the money,’” she said.

The actress had one thing to say to critics: “Honey, I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life, let’s keep it real.”

The 31-year-old actress who shares a young son with ex-husband Peter Artemiev who she has claimed is a deadbeat father who prefers to drink and party rather than work and provide for them, apparently started dating Ye on New Year’s eve.

According to her, Kanye and her instantly connected, and he immediately started dressing her and providing her with a room full of outfits.

“I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection,” she wrote on January 6. “It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!”