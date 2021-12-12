Juice WRLD’s Posthumous “Fighting Demons” Debut At No. 1 On iTunes

Juice WRLD might be gone, but his second posthumous album Fighting Demons continues to dominate the charts after being released three days ago.

Juice WRLD, whose real name is Jarad Higgins, died of an accidental overdose of oxycodone and codeine two years ago at the very young age of 21 years old.

On the anniversary of his death two years ago, on December 9, his mother, Carmela Wallace, announced her intention to continue his legacy with not only the release of his posthumous albums but also creating a fund to help young people who have struggled similarly.

Wallace has been working to keep her son’s legacy alive not only through his music but through the Live Free 999 Fund geared to help other young people dealing with mental health and substance use issues.

Juice Wrld’s first album, Legends Never Die, released in 2020, became a chart-topping album hitting No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. His second posthumous album dropped at midnight on his death anniversary this year is no different.

On Thursday, there was an album release event in Chicago to mark the release, which later led to the album dominating the charts. Fighting Demons debuted at No. 1 on the Apple Music charts with seven (7) of the album’s songs leading on the Top 10 chart.

Fighting Demons Cover

At the No. 1 spot is “Burn” while Juice WRLD took over the No. 4 – No. 9 spot with “Already Dead” at No. 4, “You wouldn’t understand” at No. 5, “Feline” featuring Polo G and Trippie Redd at No. 6, “Rockstar in His Prime” at No. 7, “Go Hard” at No. 8 and “Doom” at No. 9.

The album is a “call to action” for those dealing with mental health issues to seek help and keep fighting.

Juice WRLD’s mother, Carmela Wallace, in a statement, says the artist’s music will live on.

“He [Juice WRLD] left behind an astonishingly deep catalog of music that will ensure his fans will have new songs to listen to for years to come,” she said in her statement.

Wallace added, “Jarad was always searingly honest about his struggles and through his musical genius he articulated what was on his heart and mind vividly through his art.”