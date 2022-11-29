Juice WRLD’s Girlfriend Renews Claims He Didn’t died From Drug Overdose

Juice WRLD’s girlfriend Ally Lotti is renewing her claims that the deceased rapper did not die from a drug overdose.

In a new video released on Monday, Ally Lotti repeated the controversial claims that the Chicago rapper had not died from an accidental drug overdose and that fans were not fully aware of everything in relation to the Juice Wrld’s death.

“Y’all mad ’cause literally I’m like, ‘Oh, blah blah blah you guys think he died from an overdose.’ You’re wrong! you’re wrong!” she said, shouting in the video while sitting in a vehicle. “Literally, you’re wrong so suck a d*ck. Okay? S**k a d**k.”

Lotti continued, “There’s a lot of sh*t y’all don’t know that I f**king grieved through myself while I let y’all grieve and talk mad sh*t on me. I don’t care.”

Back in 2020, the Cook County Medical Examiners’ office said that Juice Wrld’s cause of death was an accidental overdose of Oxycodone and codeine. The report referenced high doses of Promethazine and Naloxone in the artist’s blood as well.

While his autopsy cleared his death, police did not treat the matter as a homicide. It’s unclear what Lotti is now alleging.

However, Juice Wrld’s last moments appeared to be him being treated for an overdose. The substance, Promethazine in the autopsy report is found in cough syrups and used to treat nausea, while Naloxone is the active ingredient in Narcan, which is used to counteract opioid overdoses.

There is no report that the rapper had a previous overdose, and reports about the day he died by an unnamed team member that the rapper had received doses of Narcan on the morning he died. It’s unclear who administered the Narcan.

There are reports that crew members informed paramedics on the scene that the rapper had received Narcan, administered once, nasally. Paramedics later administered more Narcan after the rapper became unconscious.

In the meantime, Lotti’s claims are not new. She previously made the same allegations back in June 2022, where she hints that there is more to the rapper’s death that contradicts what the official reports are.

“I’ve been quiet for the last year-and-a-half-plus, to myself,” she said in a video back in June.

“Took myself away from everyone because I knew what was going to happen. If people knew what happened the day before Jarad passed, and the day that Jarad passed and everything like that, which I cannot speak upon at this moment. But I will. I will. I just have to make sure that I am safe.

The woman also appeared displeased with the handling of his legacy, including the release of two post-humous albums since his death.

“Know you guys have my full support. I cannot let Jarad’s legacy be what it is. Jarad would never treat any of his fans like this… It’s always been about money and Jarad made enough money to not have this issue. I’m going to take it to court,” she said.

Juice WRLD, whose real name is Jarad Higgins, died on December 8, 2019.