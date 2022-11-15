Judge Grants Megan Thee Stallion Restraining Order Against Label Over AMAs

Megan Thee Stallion keeps beating her label 1501 Certified Entertainment and distributor 300 Entertainment despite efforts to block the artist from using music produced under her contract with them.

On Monday, TMZ reported another victory for Megan as a Texas judge granted an injunction against 1501 and 300 Entertainment Megan Thee. The details of the motion to the court have not been revealed, but according to the celebrity site, it has something to do with Megan’s upcoming performance at the American Music Awards show on Sunday.

Thee Stallion was granted an order restraining her label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, and her distributor, 300 Entertainment over the use of her music at the upcoming show. The Houston artist’s legal documents claimed that the label had made “threatening and retaliatory” against her so she couldn’t use her music at the AMAs.

There were no more details available, but it’s no secret that tensions are running high between Megan and Carl Crawford and J. Prince. The artist is presently in court, suing both companies for millions of dollars, and Megan is also challenging 1501 over its claim that she has not fulfilled her contract and is still owing the label one more album. The matter has not been listed for trial as yet, but Megan has been successful in getting the court to put Crawford and his company in its place.

Since her lawsuit, Megan Thee Stallion was successful in being granted a motion to allow her to record and release music while the case was still in the courts. The label had sought to block Megan by not signing off on her new music, thereby not allowing her to work or release music, but a court sided with the “Savage” rapper, and she has since released several albums to complete her deal with 1501.

In the meantime, the latest ruling means that Megan will be able to perform at the AMAs this Sunday. The rapper is nominated for Favourite Female Hip Hop artist alongside Cardi B, GloRilla, Latto, and Nicki Minaj.

As for the latest filing, a judge will hear the motion on Tuesday despite the AMAs being held on Sunday. The two companies are now stopped from doing anything that would affect the rapper’s music being used during the AMAs.

1501’s Carl Crawford, who is usually vocal each time Megan beats him in court, has not responded to the rapper’s latest victory.

As for Megan, the rapper is attending the event for the first time in two years. Last year she was scheduled to perform her track “Butter” with Pop group BTS, but the rapper later pulled out, stating that she had a personal issue and couldn’t attend.