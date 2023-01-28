Journalism:  Dying, Dead Or Evolving

Black Immigrant Daily News

As an Antiguan, I have long admired the art of journalism, though I never really saw it as an attractive career.

I used to look forward to buying the Antigua Workers Voice, the Outlet and the Observer Newspaper and whether it was lying down on my sofa, in bed or on the toilet, reading the newspaper was a daily staple.

I was always fascinated and intrigued by the “Fan The Flame” column in the Outlet Newspaper as the late Tim Hector was a master at captivating his readership with his insightful columns.

Today, many people think that journalism is dying. The field has certainly not grown nor does it have the influence it did in those days when newspapers were the biggest source of news. But journalism has evolved.

The vast majority of people today get their news from digital sources. Social Media has taken over with Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok and You Tube leading the pack today.

With the advent of technology, newsrooms have become smaller. Reporters and writers can now work from anywhere and anytime.

It allows reporters and writers to do more meaningful investigatory work, talking to sources and following leads. But this really seldom happens. .

As newspapers close, more and more people have become dependent on social media news forums to get their news.

Sadly, people have little faith in state news which is often skewed and twisted to promote one side only. State media is entwined in a vicious circle of manipulation, mythmaking, and self-interest. They create a charade that serves their own interests but misleads the public. .

The world is more connected than ever before and it will become even more so in the future. Though the newspapers as we knew them have all gone, journalism is not going away. It should not lose respect because it is evolving..

Without new media companies such as Antigua News Room and a few others, where would we be today?

