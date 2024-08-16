Jounen Kweyol 2024 Host Communities Announced

On Wednesday, August 14, the Folk Research Centre (FRC), responsible Jounen Kweyol, announced three communities where Jounen Kweyol activities will occur on Sunday, October 27, 2024.

For this, the 40th observance of Jounen Kweyol, a significant milestone in Saint Lucia’s cultural heritage, activities will occur in Dennery, Mon Repos, and Anse La Raye.

According to the acting executive director of the FRC, Melchoir Henry, the institution received four proposals from potential host communities.

After careful consideration, the FRC selected Dennery, Mon Repos, and Anse La Raye.

The FRC did not consider Bexon as a fourth host community due to logistical issues related to traffic management.

“However, the launch of Jounen Kweyol will be held on September 15 on the Bexon playing field,” Henry said.

The FRC reiterated that Jounen Kweyol is now part of a month-long celebration in October, Creole Heritage Month.

As such, throughout October, the three host communities will host activities.

National events such as Fèt Magwit, La Wenn ek Le Wa Kwéyòl pageant, Jennès pageant, Woulélaba, and Fèsten Tanbou, among others, will also occur, promising a diverse and exciting experience for all.

Jounen Kwéyòl Entennasyonal (International Creole Day), a celebration recognized by UNESCO and observed in the francophonie territories on October 28 each year, is a testament to the global significance of creole culture.

However, traditionally, the Sunday in October closest to that date is set aside for the grand event.

A church service will usher in the launch of Jounen Kweyol, followed by a display of traditional technologies, vending, and entertainment.

According to the FRC, Creole Heritage Month aims to improve public awareness of the strength and value of the Kwéyòl language and assist in understanding, preserving, and developing Saint Lucia’s rich cultural resources.