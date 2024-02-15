Joseph Says Roads Needing Major Rehabilitation Getting Patchwork – St. Lucia Times

Saint Lucia’s Infrastructure Ministry has been criticised by former Communications, Works, Transport, and Public Utilities Minister, Guy Joseph, over aspects of its road rehabilitation programme.

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre and Infrastructure Minister Stephenson King have declared 2024 the year for infrastructure.

Nevertheless, Joseph told an opposition United Workers Party (UWP) roundtable discussion Thursday night that patchwork was the option for roads requiring major rehabilitation.

“Roads that need major rehabilitation they are patching, and you patch this area there, and the other area is bad,” the former Minister observed.

In this regard, Joseph called out the Minister of Infrastructure.

He declared it was evident that Stephenson King did not have a plan.

According to Joseph, Saint Lucia has a clueless government and Infrastructure Minister in terms of work and project implementation.

Guy Joseph also told the UWP roundtable discussion that the Infrastructure Ministry was doing potholing.

However, he asserted that motorists are supposed to see and not feel a road patch.

“Anytime you put a patch on a road, it is to be seen not to be felt. Why do you see it? Because the colour of the material because it is fresher. The asphalt is black so you would see the difference. But when you drive on it you are not supposed to feel,” the former Minister said.

“The patches they are putting on the roads are like speed bumps,” the former Castries South East MP said.

In this regard, he indicated that motorists must slow down when approaching the road patchwork.