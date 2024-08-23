Joseph Impressing Early In WCPL

Since making her West Indies Women’s debut in 2017, aged just 16 at the time, Qiana Joseph has played 11 50-overs matches in seven years, – two in 2017, four in 2021, two each in 2022 and 2023, and one in 2024.

In the T20 format, however, she may be finding her niche. She has played seven games this year, 13 total in four years.

Joseph’s recent performances seem likely to lead to seeing more of her in maroon. Joseph has begun the 2024 Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) season showing off her versatility and playing a key role in helping the defending champion Barbados Royals to a 2-0 start.

In the opening match against the Guyana Amazon Warriors, the 23-year-old left-hander joined her captain, Hayley Matthews, in a crucial match-winning stand. Joseph’s 24 runs off 20 balls represented the second-highest total of the match, behind Matthews’ 61.

The former javelin thrower from Gros Islet also took two wickets for 14 runs and boasted the best economy rate for her team.

She then took 1-19 against the Trinbago Knight Riders, with the second-best economy rate for the Royals, and added 16 runs from 19 balls in a 65-run partnership with Matthews.

The Royals are in pole position to make the WCPL final in Trinidad & Tobago next week. For many of the players involved, this competition will be a chance to showcase themselves for other franchises further afield. It will also be an opportunity to fine-tune ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates in October.