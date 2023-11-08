Joseph Calls Out King Over His Response To Complaints About Poor Road Conditions – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

On Wednesday, former Transport Minister Guy Joseph strongly criticised Infrastructure Minister Stephenson King’s response to complaints regarding the poor condition of Saint Lucia roads.

Joseph spoke at an opposition United Workers Party (UWP) press conference.

He urged King, also responsible for Transport, to do his job because the road network was in terrible condition.

Recently, King welcomed National Council on Public Transportation (NCOPT) concerns regarding the state of the roads.

– Advertisement –

But he also had his concerns.

“I also would like the National Transportation Council to address the issues pertaining to minibus operators who are violating the laws, the laws which govern the operation of public transportation in Saint Lucia and others who are violating the rights of other people – the rights of young women and other people,” King told reporters.

The NCOPT Public Relations Officer Spencer Mc Phee said this week that minibus operators were ‘taken aback’ and ‘disgusted’ by what King said.

Guy Joseph told Wednesday’s UWP news conference what started as a conversation about road conditions became one about relations between minibus drivers and young women or young girls.

The former Minister described the development as shameful and a diversion from the real issue.

According to Joseph, King should know the law.

n the “If a minibus driver is convicted of a sexual offence, not even against a minor, a sexual offence is general, he is banned from operating a public transport in Saint Lucia. That is in the law,” the former Castries South East MP explained.

“If he knew the bus drivers who are having relations with young girls under the age or for whatever reason and it was an illegal activity, it had to be reported to the relevant authorities,” Joseph told reporters.

“This is not your response to bad roads,” the UWP Deputy Political Leader asserted.

Joseph, former Economic Development Minister, said the bad roads have negatively affected the economy.

He explained that people would not venture out to patronise business places once they got home, reducing consumption at a time when the economy was performing poorly.

– Advertisement –