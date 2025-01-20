Joseph and James Shine Brightly in Maroon Warriors’ Win

Saint Lucian and West Indies cricketers Qiana Joseph and Zaida James have once again made their mark on the international stage. The two were instrumental in their team’s series-clinching T20 International (T20I) victory against Bangladesh on Wednesday at Warner Park in St Kitts & Nevis.

After being sent in to bat first, Joseph built a 53-run partnership with her captain, Hayley Matthews, to set a remarkable platform for the innings. After Matthews fell, the 24-year-old from Gros Islet continued to dominate the Bangladeshi bowlers, hitting them all over the park. She went on to form another impressive stand, this time with fellow hard-hitting batter Deandra Dottin, worth 63 runs, before being stumped by Dilara Akter.

Joseph finished her innings with a quickfire 63 runs off 36 deliveries, bringing up a well-deserved second T20 International half-century. The Maroon Warriors eventually posted a total of 201-6, the second-highest ever achieved by the West Indies Women’s team in T20 Internationals, and the most runs in an innings at home.

When the team took the field in the second innings, the new ball was given to spinner Zaida James. Though she was expensive in her first over, conceding 12 runs, James eventually found her line and length. The 20-year-old finished with figures of 1-17 off her four overs, a remarkable return with the ball.

Player of the Match Joseph, during the post-match interview, noted that her intention was to be aggressive from the first delivery to give her team the best chance of posting a defendable total.

“When I went in to bat, I had the mindset of getting my team to a great platform tonight and just hitting the ball, playing through the line,” she said. “The pitch was great to bat on as well. It just keeps getting better and better for me. I back myself, and I trust my skill, which is why my confidence keeps growing.”

Joseph was also thrilled to share the crease with Matthews and Dottin, both of whom she cited as inspirations.

“It’s always a pleasure to bat with two of the best batters in the world,” she said.

The Windies Women play one more fixture against the Tigers on Friday at 6 p.m. AST and will hope for the Saint Lucian duo and their teammates to shine once again as they attempt to sweep the opposition 3-0.