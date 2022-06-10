Jojo Zarur Insist She’s Not A Homewrecker Says Kevin Gates Is Single

Kevin Gates is reportedly a single man, according to Jojo Zarur, who has been criticized for her entanglement with a married man.

Jojo Zarur, who is a former cast member of Love and Hip Hop Miami, and Kevin Gates were seen on Tuesday for a walk sparking rumors that they were dating, and he even added fuel to the fire after posting a warning on Instagram.

“I’ve been being real positive with you guys, you know what I’m saying, and like I said, I’m not speaking on my behalf,” Gates begins.

“I just want you to know one thing, I’m not any of these other py ass rappers that walk around with security, bch ass n****s. If y’all play with anything I love, I’m letting you know now. I hope everybody hears me. I’m ready to do a life sentence. I love you all. Y’all have a beautiful day,” he said, smiling.

Jojo Zarur also co-signed the message as she re-shared it on her Instagram Story with the caption, “play with me if you want to,” with the blushing emoji.

Some fans have commented on the perceived relationship between the two with many reminding Zarur that Gates was a married man.

Kevin Gates is married to Dreka Gates whom he has been with since October 2015 and has two children Khaza Kamil Gates and Islah Koren Gates.

Dreka Gates and Kevin Gates

However, their relationship had some rough patches, even though Gates once referred to Dreka as his “best friend” and “business partner.”

“I tell her about everything, and she’s my business partner. Yeah, she’s my business partner and my life partner. I don’t do girlfriends. That’s a fling,” he had said in 2015.

However, the pair sparked breakup rumors with allegations of cheating on his part.

Dreka has remained silent on the matter, but Zarur defended Gates against claims he was still married.

“Lol he’s actually single. Get your facts straight,” she responded to a fan who said, “he’s a married man. This ain’t a good look.”

Meanwhile, Kevin Gates appeared suggest Dreka Gates cheated on him in a new song, “Super General,” where he says, “Make the Dreka song, lied to the world while trying to protect her image,

Dreka hasn’t responded to the latest melee, but she appears busy tending to her beautiful garden as she shares some of the produce that was picked.