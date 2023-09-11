Joe Budden Likens Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Bongos’ To AI Songs

Joe Budden is not a fan of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s new song “Bongos” and likened it to the new wave of AI songs.

The former Slaughterhouse rapper turn podcaster has never been shy about sharing his opinion on all things hip-hop, including topics relating to anyone he is friends with in the industry. Certainly, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are getting a lot of attention this week following the release of their new song “Bongos.”

Some of the attention is positive and some negative, with some folks calling the song terrible. Perhaps Joe Budden is the most prominent name in the music space who spoke out against the raunchy single. Joey was speaking on his The Joe Budden Podcast “The Docket” last Friday, where he broke down the song piece by piece and trashed almost every aspect of it.

The podcast lamented that the era of commercialized ratchet has passed, and a new wave of ghetto ratchet is taking root. He pointed out that Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are too big in the music industry to be ghetto ratchet. He also admitted that the beat is hard.

“It’s that hard a** beat. The hook is not hookin’ for me,” Budden said. “There’s nothin’ in it to make it stay, one. And two…this commercialized ratchet has passed, it’s ghetto ratchet time. And neither one of them are ghetto ratchet on this song.”

He continued to trash Cardi and Megan, saying, “This sounds like two women who can’t make a song.”

Joe Budden added that the song sounds much like a lot of other AI generated songs making the round on the internet. “Remember, I said all the top, top, top, top artists make songs like a science project? That’s what this sounds like,” he said while adding it sounded like a science project cooked up by AI.

Urban Islandz reported last week that dancehall artist Lincoln 3Dot is considering taking legal action against Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and the song’s producers for seemingly jacking his song “Banga,” which was released in 2020.

“Me and the producer definitely want to take legal action,” he said to Urban Islandz. “The producer for Cardi B’s song knows my producer… he knows Track Starr, him follow Track Starr on Instagram. We really know where it’s coming from. He’s the one that did that, that whole sampling of our sound.”

His fans are also urging him to seek legal representation to look further into the matter since the songs sound so much alike.

In the meantime, “Bongos” has already surpassed 8 million views on YouTube and millions more streams on Spotify and Apple Music, making it a commercial success. This is despite Joe Budden and others calling the song trash.