Joe Budden Issued Rare Apology To NBA YoungBoy

Podcaster Joe Budden has issued an unequivocal apology to rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again after he downplayed his star power, leading to YB giving him a proper cuss out.

Last week, Budden called NBA YoungBoy’s music “trash” leading to a back-and-forth between them.

“That n***a is trash, he’s horrible. He is really bad. That thing happened with him where when he was out, the label pushed the button and did some YouTube sh-t, so all the little kids had to come to the gathering and tell you about how great he is and how many views he has and all of that. Now that the label is backed up, we got three to four of those projects while he’s been in Utah on house arrest,” he said.

YoungBoy, as usual, was not pleased as he slammed Budden for speaking about him.

“The last thing I dropped was Decided 2, and my album is still in the top 10 [on Apple Music] p****y a** n****a,” he said on Instagram. “Don’t speak on me, I don’t play that sh*t. Don’t rat on me either, you pu**y a** b***h,” YB said before extending an invitation to Budden to speak to him at his home in Utah, where he is currently on house arrest.

“B***h you do all them interviews, come on Grave Digger Mountain and talk to me n****a, if you can’t do that you b***h made shut your f**king mouth,” YoungBoy ranted.

Birdman also jumped in to warn Budden not to target YB.

Budden is well-known for speaking on rappers, and he’s always getting dragged by the likes of artists like Drake, who always remind him that he failed as a rapper and became a podcaster.However, the criticisms don’t seem to bother him as he issued an apology to YoungBoy on Wednesday, saying that he didn’t feel good in his spirit.

“I owe NBA YoungBoy an apology, talking about accountability…He don’t even bother nobody,” he said.

He also claimed that he approached the entire discussion wrongly and that it was “lazy,” as the podcast discussion was over when he made the statements about NBA YoungBoy.

He also responded to YB that his “d*ck does get hard” and joked that YB thought he was “old as dirt.”

“I didn’t like that. It didn’t feel good about that, it didn’t fit good in my spirit and my soul,” Budden said.