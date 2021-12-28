Jn Baptiste Urges Saint Lucians Not To Give Up Amid COVID-19 Pandemic – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Vieux Fort North MP and Health, Wellness, and Elderly Affairs Minister Moses Jn Baptiste has urged his countrymen to remain focussed and determined in the face of the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID-19 has changed the world. Life as we knew it has become even more challenging. However, this is the time when we must get creative, focussed and determined to carve out new paths to constant progress. We cannot and must not fold our arms and give up,” Jn Baptiste declared in a Christmas Message.

“Our government will be there to help you – I will be there at the table of Vieux Fort North constituency leaders to lock arms with you to move our communities forward,” he promised.

The MP urged everyone to be responsible in their actions as they enjoy themselves.

– Advertisement –

Jn Baptiste also highlighted the widespread impact of COVID-19 on health care facilities, communities, and families.

“We have all been affected in some way or another whether it be in contracting the illness, having family members who died, or dealing with the untimely death of our loved ones,” he said.

In addition, the Minister noted constant restrictions on socialising and physical distancing from loved ones undoubtedly dealt a massive blow to mental health.

However, he declared that throughout the difficulties, ‘we stuck together and remained strong.’

“There were some difficult choices for all of us but we came together as one family, one nation – doctors, nurses all the support staff at our hospitals, fire officers, police officers, to slow the spread of COVID-19, at least for now,” Jn Baptiste stated.

– Advertisement –