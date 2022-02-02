Jn Baptiste Speaks On Accusations Of Malpractice In Health Care – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Health, Wellness, and Elderly Affairs Minister Moses Jn Baptiste has been addressing the issue of accusations of malpractice in Saint Lucia’s health care sector.

The matter received renewed attention following Facebook allegations by a woman who lost her baby in November 2021.

On Monday, the Millennium Heights Medical Complex (MHMC), the parent company for the OKEU Hospital, issued a statement.

The complex said it was made aware of Ms. Sandy Montoute’s Facebook live video on Saturday, January 29, 2022, wherein she recalls the events leading up to the tragic loss of her baby, Joy.

In its statement, the MHMC expressed sympathy, indicated a willingness to continue to offer her support, and said it began a full inquiry when Montoute brought the allegations to the attention of the complex.

On Tuesday, Health, Wellness, and Elderly Affairs Minister Moses Jn Baptiste told reporters there were several cases in the courts and settlements.

He recalled a wrong leg amputation matter at the OKEU Hospital last year and disclosed there were other cases in the system.

“ What we are hoping is that as we move forward what we need to do is ensure that we have proper monitoring of our quality in our institutions and a lot of work needs to be done,” the Minister stated.

“Right now we do not have all of the structures within our system to do that quality assurance – the monitoring of quality and that is something we are looking to change. But we continue to encourage everyone to believe in our system. We have some of the best medical practitioners anywhere but there are a lot of problems we need to fix. There are a lot of systemic problems we need to fix in order to ensure that we continue to get the best care,” Jn Baptiste told reporters.

And he expressed sympathy to the woman who lost her baby, asserting that it was a considerable loss.

The Minister noted that there is a procedure when aggrieved individuals complain.

“It must be investigated, it must be followed and we must respect the due process and at the same time have empathy with those people who fall sick or who lose loved ones,” Jn Baptiste stated.

