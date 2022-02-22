JICA Welcomes Japanese Volunteers Back To Saint Lucia – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Press Release:– Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is pleased to welcome the Japan Overseas Cooperation Volunteers (JOCV) back to Saint Lucia.

All JOCV on from around the world were recalled to Japan in 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic begun to affect various countries from around the world.

A total of 10 volunteers were recalled from Saint Lucia and St. Vincent & the Grenadines. The JOCV have been an integral part of Japan’s relationship with Saint Lucia for over 27 years.

From 1995, Saint Lucia has been hosting Japanese volunteers on island in various technical and social development areas, as part of Japan’s Official Development Assistance on the island.

The JOCV serve, share and transfer their knowledge and Japan’s best practices to Saint Lucians in both the public and private sectors. They are also keen to learn Saint Lucian culture and are always excited to return to share with Japan. This year, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Saint Lucia Office recommences the JOCV programme with the dispatch of two new volunteers.

On Tuesday 8th February 2022, JICA Saint Lucia office was elated to welcome Ms. Mutsumi Kudo and Mr. Yuzo Ota to the island. They are expected to complete a two-year tour-of-duty in Saint Lucia. Ms. Kudo specializes in Welfare and Education of persons with Disabilities and is a qualified Special Needs Teacher.

She is assigned to the Soufriere Special Education Rehabilitation Centre. She is expected to assistant the education facility with the development of appropriate teaching and learning materials to improve instruction; aid in building the capacity of teachers in delivering effective special education and also assist with curriculum review and development during her assignment.

Mr. Ota specializes in Disaster Risk Reduction and Management and is assigned to the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO). He will be serving as the Community Disaster Risk Reduction Coordinator and provide support to the organization in their institutional strengthening and community disaster risk reduction activities for community organizations islandwide.

JICA is pleased to be able to continue the volunteer programme in Saint Lucia and wishes both volunteers and host organizations the very best during their assignments.

