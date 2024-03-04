Jeremiah Norbert Sworn In As New Minister – St. Lucia Times

On Monday, Micoud North MP Jeremiah Norbert took the oath of office as Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Crime Prevention and Persons With Disabilities.

Norbert will work closely with Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre who will continue to hold the portfolio of National Security.

The appointment of Jeremiah Norbert, a former police officer, to the responsibilities of Crime Management and overseeing matters about people with disabilities came amid a surge in violent crime, mostly gun-related.

So far, in 2024, Saint Lucia has recorded 20 homicides.

Prime Minister Pierre said Norbert’s addition to the cabinet is expected to bring added focus to the importance the government places on citizen security and improving people’s lives.

“We are determined to reduce the level of gun violence in Saint Lucia,” Pierre declared.

He voiced the expectation that the new Minister would focus on all crime prevention suggestions, ideas, and methods.

Pierre also pledged to continue providing the police with resources and equipment.

At the same time, he committed to allowing the police the operational space to end the ‘unacceptable’ crime situation.

Jeremiah Norbert resigned as Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly on February 27.

Recently, while updating reporters on a ‘medical emergency’ experienced by Home Affairs Minister Dr. Virginia Albert-Poyotte, Pierre informed them that Norbert would oversee her Ministry.

However, the PM explained that until his swearing-in, Norbert would not be a government Minister.

As the newest member of the Cabinet, Norbert vowed not to take lightly his new role, declaring that he would do his best.

In addition, he commended the Prime Minister’s ‘groundbreaking’ designation of a Minister for persons with disabilities.

Norbert lost his leg in a motorcycle accident before the July 26, 2021, general elections.

However, he created a historic upset by winning the Micoud North seat for the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) as the party surged into office by a landslide.

The United Workers Party (UWP) had long held the Micoud North seat.