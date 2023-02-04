Jereem opens season with 400m indoor silver

Black Immigrant Daily News

Sports

Trinidad and Tobago sprinter Jereem Richards. – AP PHOTO

Trinidad and Tobago’s Jereem Richards, 29, had a podium start to his 2023 season as he blasted to men’s 400m silver at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in Boston, Massachusetts on Saturday.

The quarter-miler stopped the clock on 45.88 seconds, but so did eventual gold medallist American Noah Williams, who went to claim top honours ahead of Richards by fractions of a second.

Running out of lane five, Richards led the five-man field and recorded a 21.17s 200m split. However, Williams, 24, increased his pace over the final half and caught Richards on the line to edge him out of gold medal contention.

Capturing bronze was American and Tokyo 2020 4x400m mixed relay gold medallist Vernon Norwood. England’s Alex Haydock-Wilson (46.29s) and Jamaica’s Javon Francis (47.61s) rounded off the top five respectively.

At last year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, Richards successfully defended his men’s 200m crown and also played a key role in leading TT to 4x400m gold alongside Machel Cedenio, Asa Guevara and Dwight St Hillaire.

Compatriots Che Lara and Kashief King were also part of the TT 400m semi-final team.

